Woman found dead in US with python around her neck

The 36-year-old was found in a house where around 140 snakes lived.

By AFP Friday 1 Nov 2019, 8:00 PM
10 minutes ago 1,239 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/jaiman taip
Image: Shutterstock/jaiman taip

A 36-YEAR-OLD woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck at her home in the US state of Indiana.

The body of Laura Hurst was discovered on Wednesday with a 2.4 metre reticulated python wrapped around her neck, in a house in Oxford where around 140 snakes lived.

Medics attempted to revive her but their efforts were unsuccessful.

“She appears to have been strangled by the snake,” Sergeant Kim Riley, a state police spokeswoman, told the Lafayette Journal & Courier newspaper.

“We do not know that for a fact until after the autopsy.”

The home with the snake collection was owned by the Benton County sheriff, Don Munson, who lived next door, the Journal & Courier said, and Hurst kept about 20 of her own snakes there.

Munson, who found Hurst’s body, told the newspaper that her death appeared to be a “tragic accident.”

Pythons are a non-venomous family of snakes found in Africa, Asia, and Australia that encompasses more than 30 species, including some of the largest snakes in the world.

They typically grasp prey with sharp, backward-curving teeth before squeezing them tightly to induce a heart attack.

- © AFP 2019

