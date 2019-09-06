This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 6 September, 2019
US woman accused of trying to smuggle 6-day-old baby in bag out of Philippines airport

The woman, 42-year-old Jennifer Talbot, had no valid custody documents for the child.

By AFP Friday 6 Sep 2019, 7:10 AM
18 minutes ago 1,947 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4798039
Jennifer Talbot being escorted after a press conference by the National Bureau of Investigation in Manila, Philippines
Image: Aaron Favila via PA Images
Jennifer Talbot being escorted after a press conference by the National Bureau of Investigation in Manila, Philippines
Jennifer Talbot being escorted after a press conference by the National Bureau of Investigation in Manila, Philippines
Image: Aaron Favila via PA Images

PHILIPPINE AUTHORITIES HAVE charged an American woman with trying to smuggle a six-day-old infant out of the country in a bag she wore around her waist as she tried to board a flight out of the country.

The woman, 42-year-old Jennifer Talbot, had no valid custody documents for the child.

However, she managed to make it through security and immigration before personnel at the departure gate confronted her at Manila’s international airport on Wednesday.

National Bureau of Investigation officials said she was “carrying an infant baby boy inside a sling bag” as she attempted to depart for a connecting flight on her journey back to the US.

Prosecutors charged Talbot yesterday with human trafficking, which if convicted, could send her to prison for decades, officials told reporters at a press conference.

Investigators believe the baby, who is now in the custody child welfare services, was born to a Filipino mother in the nation’s south and then flown to Manila.

The exact circumstances of how Talbot came to have the baby are still under investigation, but authorities believe they have located the birth mother.

Prosecutors have not filed any kidnapping charges.

© AFP 2019  

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

AFP

