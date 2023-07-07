Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 7 July 2023 Dublin: 19°C
Alamy Stock Photo Leona Maguire.
# Golf
Irish amateur and Leona Maguire tied for second at US Women's Open at Pebble Beach
Broken driver no handicap for amateur from Co Clare.
4.1k
3
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

CLARE AMATEUR GOLFER Áine Donegan has made a sensational start at the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach and is currently in second place after her first round.

She was joined in a group on 69 by fellow Irish golfer Leona Maguire, who birdied two of the last four holes after bogeying the first.

Donegan, from Ennis, recovered from starting with two bogeys to shoot a three-under-par 69, and is one behind China’s Xiyu Lin and Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea.

The 21-year-old began her round on the 10th, and dropped shots on her opening two holes. But she wiped out that start with an eagle on the par-four 2nd and then birdied the 17th.

A bogey on the 1st represented the start of Donegan’s back nine before she went on a blistering run that saw her register four birdies in five holes on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 6th.

At one stage she was leading the tournament before Lin overtook her and the Clare golfer dropped a shot on the 9th as she had to settle for a 69.

Donegan, playing in her first tournament on the LPGA Tour, arrived at Pebble Beach having helped Europe reclaim the Vagliano Trophy in Scotland – but without clubs.

When she was reunited with them on Tuesday, the driver was in two pieces and so she used one in a set pieced together by her club manufacturers.

“The whole thing has been a bit surreal to be honest. Nearly every five minutes it’s like a pinch-me moment,” she said. 

“It wouldn’t be the first time I started bogey-bogey. For me to come back then and finish how I finished and play the rest of round, I’m really proud of myself for that.”

Maguire, who held the lead after the third round at last month’s Women’s PGA Championship before falling away, said it did not take her long to get over that disappointment.

She said: “It’s golf. These things happen. I think you have to get on with things pretty quickly, dust yourself off.”

She said playing a major at Pebble Beach has “been circled on the calendar”.

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     