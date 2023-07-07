Irish amateur and Leona Maguire tied for second at US Women's Open at Pebble Beach

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
CLARE AMATEUR GOLFER Áine Donegan has made a sensational start at the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach and is currently in second place after her first round.
She was joined in a group on 69 by fellow Irish golfer Leona Maguire, who birdied two of the last four holes after bogeying the first.
Donegan, from Ennis, recovered from starting with two bogeys to shoot a three-under-par 69, and is one behind China’s Xiyu Lin and Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea.
The 21-year-old began her round on the 10th, and dropped shots on her opening two holes. But she wiped out that start with an eagle on the par-four 2nd and then birdied the 17th.
A bogey on the 1st represented the start of Donegan’s back nine before she went on a blistering run that saw her register four birdies in five holes on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 6th.
At one stage she was leading the tournament before Lin overtook her and the Clare golfer dropped a shot on the 9th as she had to settle for a 69.
Donegan, playing in her first tournament on the LPGA Tour, arrived at Pebble Beach having helped Europe reclaim the Vagliano Trophy in Scotland – but without clubs.
Amateur @DoneganAine had to put a new driver into play after her usual club was broken in transit to Pebble Beach 😳— LPGA (@LPGA) July 6, 2023
She fired a first round 69 and is currently T2 at the @uswomensopen 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WQzY8McYGX
When she was reunited with them on Tuesday, the driver was in two pieces and so she used one in a set pieced together by her club manufacturers.
“The whole thing has been a bit surreal to be honest. Nearly every five minutes it’s like a pinch-me moment,” she said.
“It wouldn’t be the first time I started bogey-bogey. For me to come back then and finish how I finished and play the rest of round, I’m really proud of myself for that.”
Maguire, who held the lead after the third round at last month’s Women’s PGA Championship before falling away, said it did not take her long to get over that disappointment.
She said: “It’s golf. These things happen. I think you have to get on with things pretty quickly, dust yourself off.”
She said playing a major at Pebble Beach has “been circled on the calendar”.
The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site