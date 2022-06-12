#Open journalism No news is bad news

US senators announce limited deal on gun violence measures

Recent mass shootings have renewed calls for stricter gun control.

By AFP Sunday 12 Jun 2022, 5:34 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A BIPARTISAN GROUP of US senators have proposed steps to curb gun violence following devastating mass shootings in Texas and New York, but the limited measures fall far short of President Joe Biden’s calls for change.

The proposals include tougher background checks for gun buyers under 21, increasing resources for states to keep weapons out of the hands of people deemed a risk, and cracking down on illegal gun purchases.

“Today, we are announcing a common-sense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country,” the group of 20 Democratic and Republican lawmakers said in a statement.

“Our plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can’t purchase weapons,” they said.

The senators also called for increased investment in mental health services and school safety resources, as well as including domestic violence convictions and restraining orders in the national background check database.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

