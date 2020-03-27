This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 27 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A very difficult day': Travel agency USIT goes into liquidation due to coronavirus

USIT, which specialises in student travel, employs 76 people in Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Limerick.

By Adam Daly Friday 27 Mar 2020, 6:51 PM
24 minutes ago 9,125 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5060377
Image: Gareth Chaney/Photocall Ireland!
Image: Gareth Chaney/Photocall Ireland!

THE KINLAY GROUP, which operates USIT Ireland and The English Studio, has gone into liquidation due to “the tsunami of effects related to the Covid-19 pandemic”. 

The company’s board said after exploring all other possible alternatives, it has had “no option” but to apply to the court to have a provisional liquidator appointed to their businesses.   

USIT, which specialises in student travel, volunteer and work abroad programmes employs 76 people in Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Limerick. Staff were told of the decision today. 

“This is a very difficult day for our talented and passionate teams all of whom work so hard to create great experiences for our customers,” Elaine Russell, CEO of USIT, said. 

“The team and I are truly devastated at the impact this closure will have on all our customers who were either looking forward to trips they had booked with USIT or were studying with us at The English Studio.”

USIT said its management will support customers to “assess their options” but that the outcome for people who have recently booked with the agency is still “uncertain”.

According to the Kinlay Group, the English Studio, which employs 31 people, had reached a position where it was no longer possible to trade as a result of the Covid-19 impacts, leaving the company with “no option” but to apply to the court for the appointment of the liquidators.

 “Only a short few weeks ago, both USIT and the English School were trading successfully and we had exciting plans for the future, but the tsunami of effects related to the Covid-19 pandemic has left us with no business whatsoever and no possibility of overcoming these challenges,” David Andrews, Chairman of Kinlay Group, said. 

A third business owned by Kinlay Group, Teach & Travel Group, which is based in Leeds and provides online TEFL training, will continue to trade normally and is “unaffected” by the liquidation. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie