THERE ARE REPORTS of several injuries after police in the Dutch city of Utrecht confirmed a shooting incident on a tram.

Police are urging people to clear the way for emergency services to make their way to the scene.

The incident occurred on a tram at 24 Octoberplein, and the alarm was raised at 10.45am local time (9.45am Irish time).

Three trauma helicopters have been dispatched to the scene, emergency services said.

More as we get it…