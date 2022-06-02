#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 2 June 2022
Advertisement

Police chief not told of children's calls during Uvalde shooting: state senator

The 911 calls ‘were not being communicated to the so-called incident commander’, Senator Roland Gutierrez told a news conference

By AFP Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 9:46 PM
21 minutes ago 1,155 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5781862
Dora Mendoza, centre right, a grandmother of Amerie Jo Garza, is comforted by a woman at a memorial site in Uvalde
Image: PA
Dora Mendoza, centre right, a grandmother of Amerie Jo Garza, is comforted by a woman at a memorial site in Uvalde
Dora Mendoza, centre right, a grandmother of Amerie Jo Garza, is comforted by a woman at a memorial site in Uvalde
Image: PA

THE POLICE CHIEF in charge of operations at the Texas elementary school where a gunman murdered 21 people was not informed of desperate calls made by children trapped inside, a state senator said today.

The 911 calls “were not being communicated to the so-called incident commander,” Senator Roland Gutierrez told a news conference, referring to the school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo.

“There is human error, there is system error,” Gutierrez said, adding it was unclear exactly who all was receiving the calls, but that he had been told it was only the Uvalde city police.

Officers have come under intense criticism over why they waited more than an hour to neutralize the gunman after arriving at the school. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) director Steven McCraw has admitted that delaying was the “wrong decision.”

Gutierrez said: “We need to know what law enforcement was doing, what radio procedures were followed and not followed.”

“We have all failed. There’s been a lot of failure here,” the senator said.

The US Department of Justice said on Sunday that it would investigate the law enforcement response in Uvalde and issue a report.

Investigators continue to seek answers about how police responded to the shooting, and the US department of justice is reviewing law enforcement actions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Authorities said the shooter legally bought two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-style rifle on 17 May and a second rifle on 20 May.

He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law.

Additional reporting from PA

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie