Tuesday 12 July 2022
Gardaí seize Uzi and silencer in west Dublin

Officers also seized ammunition.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 12 Jul 2022, 11:09 AM
The seized weapon.
Image: Garda Press Office
The seized weapon.
The seized weapon.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN WEST Dublin have seized an Uzi submachine gun, a silencer as well as ammunition following searches yesterday.

The search, which was carried out by the detective unit attached to Ballyfermot Garda Station, led to the discovery of an Uzi machine gun, two magazines and a silencer.

All of the seized items will now be sent to the Garda Technical Bureau for further examination.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made so far and that investigations are ongoing.

Speaking about yesterday’s seizure, Superintendent Anthony Twomey of Clondalkin Garda Station remarked, “This is another example of the excellent work being carried out by members of An Garda Síochána in the Ballyfermot area who are committed to keeping the people of Ireland safe”.

