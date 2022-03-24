Submachine gun with silencer attached discovered during search of stolen jeep

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A SUBMACHINE GUN and ammunition have been seized by gardaí in Dublin.
The discovery was made following the search of a stolen jeep in the Greenhills area of Dublin, yesterday afternoon.
A black uzi submachine gun with an attached silencer, a quantity of ammunition and a firearm magazine were discovered during this search.
The jeep has been taken from the area for technical examination, according to gardaí.
The firearm, which came with a silencer attached, will now be forwarded to a Garda ballistics team to be forensically examined. The ammunition will also be examined.
A Garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made at this time and that investigations are ongoing.
