Thursday 24 March 2022
Submachine gun with silencer attached discovered during search of stolen jeep

The gun and ammunition were discovered during a search of a stolen jeep.

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 24 Mar 2022, 6:34 PM
32 minutes ago
The submachine gun and attached silencer seized by gardaí.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A SUBMACHINE GUN and ammunition have been seized by gardaí in Dublin.

The discovery was made following the search of a stolen jeep in the Greenhills area of Dublin, yesterday afternoon.

A black uzi submachine gun with an attached silencer, a quantity of ammunition and a firearm magazine were discovered during this search.

The jeep has been taken from the area for technical examination, according to gardaí.

The firearm, which came with a silencer attached, will now be forwarded to a Garda ballistics team to be forensically examined. The ammunition will also be examined. 

A Garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made at this time and that investigations are ongoing.

Eoghan Dalton
