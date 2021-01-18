#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 18 January 2021
Poll: Should there be a levy on housing units that lie vacant for over six months?

There is no such levy on vacant housing in Ireland at the moment.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 18 Jan 2021, 10:37 AM
File image of Dublin city.
Image: Shutterstock/Artur Bogacki
Image: Shutterstock/Artur Bogacki

A LABOUR SENATOR has called for a six-month levy on housing sites that lie vacant for more than six months.

The Business Post reported yesterday that hundreds of luxury apartments lie vacant at two prominent Dublin rental blocks. 

Labour housing spokesperson Rebecca Moynihan said described this as a “scandal… while thousands of families have no proper home”. 

She said a levy on empty housing is “urgently needed” – there is already a vacant site levy in place.

An independent report presented to government in 2018 did not recommend bringing in a vacant property tax at that time. 

So today we’re asking: Should there be a levy on housing units that lie vacant for over six months?


Poll Results:

Yes (558)
No  (159)
Only in cities (82)



Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

