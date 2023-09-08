Government hopes to bring homes into use with new vacant property tax

THE GOVERNMENT’S PLANNED vacant property tax is “not the panacea” to solve the housing crisis but it will form part of a broader strategy, the Taoiseach said.

It emerged this morning that the new tax will target 60,000 properties across Ireland and it will be at a rate three times that of the local property tax.

It is aimed at making more housing available by encouraging those who own empty houses to put them up for sale or into the rental market.

Details of a Revenue document were published in the Irish Independent today revealing the new tax will see a vacant house worth €300,000 will have a rate due of €945.

It will apply to all unoccupied homes that have not been used as a dwelling for thirty days between November of last year and the end of October of this year. Exemptions will be included for homes that are undergoing refurbishment or are holiday homes.

Speaking to The Journal, during a visit to Fota Wildlife Park in east Cork as it celebrates 40 years in business, Leo Varadkar said that the Government will see if it has an impact long term.

“The idea behind the vacant homes tax is essentially to impose tax returns on homes that are vacant without good reason.

“We have a housing crisis and it shouldn’t be the case that houses or apartments be left vacant in areas of housing demand for a period of time,” he said.

Varadkar believes that it is not going to be the ultimate solution to the housing crisis but instead will run in tandem with other measures.

“It’s legislated for, it’s coming in and we’ll have to see how it works.

Advertisement

“I’ve decided to start the rate at three times the local property tax, that’s the charge. But we’re open to increasing it in future, we’ll see how it works.

“I don’t think that it’s the panacea that’s going to solve the housing crisis but I do think it can make a contribution. It is about really tipping people, who have a vacant home or apartment away from leaving it vacant and encouraging them to rent it out, or to sell it as the case,” he added.

Darragh Kane An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Seán McKeown, Director of Fota Wildlife Park and Jim Woulfe, Chairman Fota Wildlife Park looking at one of the Red Pandas during a visit to Fota Wildlife Park. Darragh Kane

Modular homes

Meanwhile when questioned about failure of the so-called rapid build programme to provide modular homes for Ukrainian refugees he said that the structures take longer to build than people think.

Just 68 modular homes have been provided out of a proposed cache of 700 – the Taoiseach assured that “hundreds of homes” would be provided in time.

Varadkar said there were a number of reasons for the failure to meet the target so far including getting access to electricity supply and other supplies.

“I do think that this could help form part of the general issues we have are part of the wider solution when it comes to housing supply.

“But I do know from experience when it does come to modular homes or modular buildings, they’re never as quick to build as people think, think. And they’re not particularly cheap, either. But they are definitely part of the solution,” he added.

The Taoiseach said that the placing of Ukrainian refugees in tents at the Electric Picnic site would last for six weeks.

He said: “There will be times when we need to use tents – not during the winter.

“Nobody wants to have to do it but the truth is, we have a huge number of people arriving in the country from Ukraine and from other parts of the world and we have responsibilities to provide them a shelter.

“Tents are not the solution that we want but on occasion they have been used and may have to be used again,” he added.