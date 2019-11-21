This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 21 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE urges public to get flu vaccine as data shows annual flu season could hit 'within weeks'

The executive briefed the media on the latest update on its ‘winter plan’ today.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 4:39 PM
34 minutes ago 1,360 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4901040
Image: Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen
Image: Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen

THE HEALTH SERVICE Executive (HSE) has urged vulnerable groups to get vaccinated after new data showed that the annual flu season is expected to arrive within weeks.

Figures released by the executive at a weekly update of its ‘winter plan’ today showed that the number of cases of influenza-like illnesses has risen compared with the same time last year.

Data also showed that 19 people were hospitalised by the illness last week, one of whom required intensive care. 

The HSE’s Assistant National Director of Health Protection, Dr Kevin Kelleher, said the recent upsurge in cases suggested that the annual flu season could arrive within two or three weeks.

“We’re still at the point where prevention is possible,” Kelleher said.

“Anyone who’s in the [vulnerable] groups – over 65s or under 65s with medical conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or who are being treated for cancer – should get the vaccine.

“As should pregnant women. They are really quite an important group because [the flu] can be really catastrophic for one or two pregnant women each year.”

He also urged parents to keep children away from elderly relatives such as their grandparents if they picked up the illness, in order to prevent its spread to more vulnerable individuals.

The HSE has reminded those with flu-like symptoms to wash their hands and warned that there was no evidence that face-masks were an effective method of containing the illness.

“If you’re trying to prevent by wearing a mask, it’s your hands picking up viruses that live on surfaces for weeks,” Dr Vida Hamilton, the executive’s National Clinical Advisor said.

“You pick it up, then you touch your face or you fiddle with your mask, and you’ve exposed yourself to the virus.

“So in terms of prevention, hand-washing is the most effective method and good infection prevention and control practices.”

Kelleher added that those afflicted with the flu should sneeze into paper tissues or their elbows and then use alcohol gel to wash their hands to avoid contaminating others.

“It’s really an important issue every year, this issue of how you don’t spread the flu or any other respiratory virus by the way you deal with it,” he said.

The HSE also reminded the public that a winter ready checklist was available for vulnerable members of the public on its website.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie