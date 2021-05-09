#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 9 May 2021
Vaccine rollout breaks single day record for 2nd day running, with over 52,000 vaccines administered on Friday

A total of 1,799,190 doses have been administered so far in the rollout.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 9 May 2021, 12:17 PM
The Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Aviva stadium
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
The Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Aviva stadium
The Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Aviva stadium
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

IRELAND’S VACCINE ROLLOUT has broken its record for vaccinations administered in a single day for the second day running, at over 52,000 jabs done on Friday.

There were a total of 52,278 doses administered on Friday.

Of these, 38,011 were first doses, bringing the total number of first doses administered to 1,305,178.

A total of 14,267 were second doses, now bringing the number of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to 494,012.

A total of 1,799,190 doses have been administered so far in the rollout, with The Journal reporting yesterday that it would be possible for the government to hit 80% first doses by the first week of July.

Of the types of vaccines administered so far:

  • 1,233,160 have been Pfizer/BioNTech
  • 477,394 have been AstraZeneca
  • 88,499 have been Moderna
  • 137 have been Janssen

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to receive his first vaccine this afternoon at Cork City Hall vaccination centre this afternoon.

Hospitalisations

As of 8am this morning, there are 116 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospital. There were 11 admissions in the last 24 hours, with three discharges.

However, it should be noted that many hospitals do not discharge patients at the same rate over the weekend.

In ICU, there are 31 patients receiving treatment as of 11:30 this morning. There have been no additional admissions to ICU in the last 24 hours, with one discharge.

Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

