Vaccine rollout breaks single day record for 2nd day running, with over 52,000 vaccines administered on Friday

IRELAND’S VACCINE ROLLOUT has broken its record for vaccinations administered in a single day for the second day running, at over 52,000 jabs done on Friday.

There were a total of 52,278 doses administered on Friday.

Of these, 38,011 were first doses, bringing the total number of first doses administered to 1,305,178.

A total of 14,267 were second doses, now bringing the number of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to 494,012.

A total of 1,799,190 doses have been administered so far in the rollout, with The Journal reporting yesterday that it would be possible for the government to hit 80% first doses by the first week of July.

Of the types of vaccines administered so far:

1,233,160 have been Pfizer/BioNTech

477,394 have been AstraZeneca

88,499 have been Moderna

137 have been Janssen

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to receive his first vaccine this afternoon at Cork City Hall vaccination centre this afternoon.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Hospitalisations

As of 8am this morning, there are 116 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospital. There were 11 admissions in the last 24 hours, with three discharges.

However, it should be noted that many hospitals do not discharge patients at the same rate over the weekend.

In ICU, there are 31 patients receiving treatment as of 11:30 this morning. There have been no additional admissions to ICU in the last 24 hours, with one discharge.