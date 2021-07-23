#Open journalism No news is bad news

Officials advise holidays abroad only after vaccination as travel-related cases rise sharply

Public health doctors are reporting an increasing number of cases in people who travelled abroad before full immunity kicked in.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 23 Jul 2021, 10:20 AM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE advised that people only travel abroad if they are fully vaccinated as cases related to travel are on the rise.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that while the vast majority of cases have acquired Covid-19 in Ireland, the number of travel-related cases has “increased very sharply” recently.

He said 800 travel-related cases were reported in the last fortnight alone and 75% of these cases were aged less than 35 years.

Although people can travel on the basis of being either fully vaccinated, immune as a result of prior infection or with a negative PCR test, Dr Glynn said it is “strongly advised that people only travel on the basis of your vaccination/immunity”.

This immunity, he added, does not kick in immediately after a second dose of a vaccine, or the one dose Janssen jab.

“Public health colleagues are reporting an increasing number of cases in people who have travelled overseas very shortly after they have completed their vaccine course,” he said.

“If travelling, it is very important that people are aware of the disease profile in the area that they are visiting.

“The situation has deteriorated very rapidly across many parts of Europe, including Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands and Great Britain.

“In Ireland, we have recorded hundreds of cases in people recently returned from these regions.”

From 5 to 18 July, 676 cases were recorded in people who had returned from Spain, Britain and Portugal in the previous fortnight.

Health officials reported 1,189 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with 95 patients with the disease in hospital. 

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Covid-19 epidemiological advisory committee, said indoor socialisation and travel for the unvaccinated “unfortunately need to wait”.

He said those who are fully vaccinated need to support those who have not yet received their jabs “and do everything we can to facilitate them living their lives to the fall in the meantime”.

Nolan said he knows people are exhausted but everyone, even those who are fully vaccinated, still need to pay attention to the basic public health advice.

“I can see it as I go around myself, we’re simply getting too close, we’ve forgotten how easy it is to transmit this virus,” he said. “Those of us who are vaccinated may be feeling inappropriately bulletproof. We have very high levels of protection, but we’re not absolutely protected.”

