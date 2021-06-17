#Open journalism No news is bad news

Covid vaccine portal to open for people aged 35-39 from this Sunday

The HSE is asking that people aged 39 register on the first day, followed by 38 the following day and so on.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 11:27 AM
1 hour ago 30,628 Views 45 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5469404
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE VACCINE PORTAL for people aged 35-39 to register for their Covid-19 vaccine will open on Sunday

Taoiseach Micheál Martin provided a loose timeline to party members at a parliamentary party meeting last night with Minister Stephen Donnelly this morning confirming Sunday as the precise day. 

As with the other occasions when a new age cohort was brought into the vaccination programme, the HSE is asking that people aged 39 register on Sunday with 38 on Monday and so on. 

To register for a vaccination through the online portal, you need:

People in this age cohort can register online through the HSE website or by phone by calling 1800 851 500. For anyone who is deaf or hard of hearing, there is a HSE text line they can contact at 086 1800 661.

The move to vaccinate people in their 30s comes as the vaccination delivery programme reaches a new high, with the Taoiseach saying that about 340,000 doses can now be delivered in a week. 

The push is part of the government’s aim to have 70% of adults in the country fully vaccinated by the end of July. 

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said that he was “very optimistic” about the return to on-campus lectures for students in part due to the vaccine roll-out. 

“We have some way to go in terms of getting from here to September, in terms of weeks of vaccinations left, and we’re doing probably over 300,000 vaccines a week now so we’re very optimistic. Students will also benefit not just from individual vaccination but from the overall societal benefits of having so many people vaccinated by that stage,” he said.

