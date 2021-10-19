#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 19 October 2021
NIAC recommends vaccine boosters for over 60s

Cabinet will meet today to discuss the latest NPHET advice around the lifting of remaining restrictions on Friday.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 7:20 AM
Chair of NIAC Professor Karina Butler
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

VACCINE BOOSTERS FOR people aged 60 and over have been recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC). 

The recommendation was confirmed at a meeting between party leaders, Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan last night where the three leaders met to discuss the latest advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The advice around boosters for people over 60 will now be considered by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and the HSE which administers the booster programme. 

It comes as Cabinet prepapers to meet today to discuss the latest NPHET advice around the lifting of remaining restrictions on Friday.

Government has been advised by health experts that there is some scope to easing the final restrictions on Friday but only if there is rigid enforcement.

Government sources have indicated that the advice gives some space to ease more restrictions, but only if the enforcement of vaccine passes, social distancing and mask-wearing remains in place. 

The advice has been described as “not straightforward”, but sources remain optimistic that there is space to proceed with the further roll out of booster vaccine shots, the Covid pass extension, and the greater use of antigen testing.

Leaders were warned yesterday evening that there are risks with further easing with sources stating that overall the briefing from health experts was “quite pessimistic” about the next few weeks and months.

However, sources state that on balance, NPHET took the view that to pause the scrapping of all restrictions on Friday could change that outlook. 

The Taoiseach yesterday confirmed that the Government is considering extending the use of the Covid pass, mask wearing and social distancing beyond the 22 October. 

Almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions are due to be lifted on 22 October but a recent rise in cases numbers and hospitalisations has thrown the plan into doubt.

Public health officials confirmed 1,578 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland on Monday. 

As of 8am yesterday, 484 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 73 are in ICU.

With reporting by Christina Finn

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie