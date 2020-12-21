#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 21 December 2020
EU medicines agency gives green light to Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

The announcement was made today.

By Sean Murray Monday 21 Dec 2020, 2:24 PM
Image: Shutterstock/PhotobyTawat
Image: Shutterstock/PhotobyTawat

THE COVID-19 VACCINE developed by Pfizer/BioNTech has been recommended for approval for use in the European Union, paving the way for people in Ireland to begin receiving the vaccine. 

The decision was announced by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) at a press conference this afternoon. 

The European Commission will now convene this evening to ratify this recommendation from the EMA.

In a statement, the EMA said it had completed a rigorous evaluation of the vaccine and that its analysis of the data had concluded “by consensus that sufficiently robust data on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine are now available to recommend a formal conditional marketing authorisation”.

EMA executive director Emer Cooke said: “Today’s positive news is an important step forward in our fight against this pandemic, which has caused suffering and hardship for so many.

“We have achieved this milestone thanks to the dedication of scientists, doctors, developers and trial volunteers as well as many experts from all EU Member States.

Our thorough evaluation means that we can confidently assure EU citizens of the safety and efficacy of this vaccine and that it meets necessary quality standards. However, our work does not stop here. We will continue to collect and analyse data on the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine to protect people taking the vaccine in the EU.

The EMA also said today that there’s no evidence that the vaccine won’t work against the new strain of Covid-19 being reported from England.

Last week, the government said that the granting of a marketing authorisation for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine today could mean the first vaccinations will take place in this jurisdiction before the new year. 

Vaccine taskforce chief, Professor Brian MacCraith, said that following the approval it is expected to take 7-10 days for the first doses of Ireland’s allocated 2.2 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to be delivered.

Tweet by @EU Medicines Agency Source: EU Medicines Agency/Twitter

The first people to be vaccinated under the national strategy here are to be long-term care home residents over the age of 65, followed by frontline healthcare workers in direct patient contact.

Reacting to the news, Health Products Regulatory Authority CEO Lorraine Nolan said the accelerated approval process wouldn’t compromise important standards to ensure the vaccine is both safe and works effectively. 

“There’ll be no lowering of the bar on this,” she said. 

She added that vaccines will “serve as just one additional measures in our continued fight against Covid-19″.

“Other public health recommendations, including handwashing, mask-wearing and social distancing, will continue to be vital to tackling this pandemic,” Nolan said.

The recommendation for approval for the vaccine by European authorities comes after regulators in the UK, US and Canada also approved the vaccine. 

Data

In announcing its decision today, the EMA said that a very large clinical trial of the vaccine had found it was effective at preventing Covid-19 in people aged 16 and over. 

The trial involved 44,000 people in total – half received the vaccine and half were given a placebo. People on the trial didn’t know which one they were receiving. The test for efficacy was calculated from over 36,000 who had no sign of previous infection.

The study showed a 95% reduction in the number of symptomatic Covid-19 cases in the people who received the vaccine (eight cases out of 18,198 who received the vaccine got Covid-19 symptoms).

This compared with people who received the dummy injection (162 cases out of 18,325 got Covid-19 symptoms).

The trial also showed around 95% efficacy in the participants at risk of severe Covid-19, including those with asthma, chronic lung disease, diabetes and high blood pressures.

The high efficacy was mirrored across genders, racial and ethnic groups. 

The vaccine is given as two injections, at least 21 days apart. Common side effects reported were said to be mild or moderate, and people usually felt better within a few days after vaccination. They include pain and swelling at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle and joint pain, chills and fever.

The EMA said it will continue to monitor the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine as it used across EU member states. 

