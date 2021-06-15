'Mixed signals can disrupt programme': No plans to allow mixing of different vaccine doses

THERE ARE NO current plans to allow a first dose of one Covid-19 vaccine and a second dose of another to be administered, government ministers have confirmed.

Some opposition TDs have suggested that the rollout could be sped up, particularly for the 60 to 69 age cohort, by allowing doses to be mixed, but the Taoiseach believes giving “mixed signals” could disrupt the programme.

Speaking at Leaders’ Questions this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “what we’ve learned is that once you start changing, once you start giving out mixed signals, it can disrupt the vaccination programme”.

“This vaccine programme has worked on the basis that people have received vaccines as those vaccines were available,” Martin said.

“We need to keep going, it’s working well, let’s not disrupt the model that is working well right now.”

It’s been suggested that offering over 60s who received the AstraZeneca vaccine a choice of another vaccine for their second dose could help strengthen protection against the Delta variant as well as speed up the process.

However, Martin said that the wait time for a second AstraZeneca dose – which is being gradually reduced from twelve weeks to eight following advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) – is shortening.

“What would have taken nine weeks is being compressed into five weeks in terms of administering the second dose of AstraZeneca [for 60-69s],” he said.

“That is happening as we speak and the HSE are engaged in that plan.”

The government expects second doses for the cohort to be finished three to four weeks earlier than originally planned.

“However, the supply of both AZ and in particular mRNAs – we need the necessary supplies to continue to come in to continue making progress on the age cohorts.”

“Otherwise, we will delay the vaccination programme because there are age restrictions on the application of AZ and Janssen.”

A total supply of around 4.1 million doses should be in the country by the end of quarter two.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris also said that mixing doses is not on the agenda.

He said that public health advice should be followed and that it does not recommend mixing vaccines.

Around 58% of people have received a first dose of a vaccine and nearly 27% have had a second dose, the Taoiseach said.

The online vaccine registration portal opened to people in their 60s in April.

People in their 60s were offered the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is approved for use by the European Medicines Agency and NIAC, but not advised for younger people.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane was among those to suggest that over 60s should be offered a choice of a different second dose it if was supported by international evidence.

“Our priority must be to protect this cohort of over 60s, especially as they must wait a long time for their second dose,” Cullinane said in a statement.

He said the reduction in the AstraZeneca interval was welcome, but that it should be “expedited and not phased”.

“The Minister for Health must ensure that NIAC examine if the option of a second dose of another vaccine is safe and effective,” he said.

“We need to take every measure we can to ensure that our vaccination rollout is both fair and effective.”