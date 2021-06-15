#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 22°C Tuesday 15 June 2021
Advertisement

'Mixed signals can disrupt programme': No plans to allow mixing of different vaccine doses

Opposition parties have suggested that the 60 to 69 age cohort who received AstraZeneca should be offered a different second dose.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 3:37 PM
1 hour ago 4,860 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5467399
The Taoiseach at Leaders' Questions this afternoon
Image: Oireachtas.ie
The Taoiseach at Leaders' Questions this afternoon
The Taoiseach at Leaders' Questions this afternoon
Image: Oireachtas.ie

THERE ARE NO current plans to allow a first dose of one Covid-19 vaccine and a second dose of another to be administered, government ministers have confirmed.

Some opposition TDs have suggested that the rollout could be sped up, particularly for the 60 to 69 age cohort, by allowing doses to be mixed, but the Taoiseach believes giving “mixed signals” could disrupt the programme.

Speaking at Leaders’ Questions this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “what we’ve learned is that once you start changing, once you start giving out mixed signals, it can disrupt the vaccination programme”.

“This vaccine programme has worked on the basis that people have received vaccines as those vaccines were available,” Martin said.

“We need to keep going, it’s working well, let’s not disrupt the model that is working well right now.”

It’s been suggested that offering over 60s who received the AstraZeneca vaccine a choice of another vaccine for their second dose could help strengthen protection against the Delta variant as well as speed up the process.

However, Martin said that the wait time for a second AstraZeneca dose – which is being gradually reduced from twelve weeks to eight following advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) – is shortening.

“What would have taken nine weeks is being compressed into five weeks in terms of administering the second dose of AstraZeneca [for 60-69s],” he said.

“That is happening as we speak and the HSE are engaged in that plan.”

The government expects second doses for the cohort to be finished three to four weeks earlier than originally planned.

“However, the supply of both AZ and in particular mRNAs – we need the necessary supplies to continue to come in to continue making progress on the age cohorts.”

“Otherwise, we will delay the vaccination programme because there are age restrictions on the application of AZ and Janssen.”

A total supply of around 4.1 million doses should be in the country by the end of quarter two.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris also said that mixing doses is not on the agenda.

He said that public health advice should be followed and that it does not recommend mixing vaccines.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Around 58% of people have received a first dose of a vaccine and nearly 27% have had a second dose, the Taoiseach said.

The online vaccine registration portal opened to people in their 60s in April.

People in their 60s were offered the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is approved for use by the European Medicines Agency and NIAC, but not advised for younger people.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane was among those to suggest that over 60s should be offered a choice of a different second dose it if was supported by international evidence.

“Our priority must be to protect this cohort of over 60s, especially as they must wait a long time for their second dose,” Cullinane said in a statement.

He said the reduction in the AstraZeneca interval was welcome, but that it should be “expedited and not phased”.

“The Minister for Health must ensure that NIAC examine if the option of a second dose of another vaccine is safe and effective,” he said.

“We need to take every measure we can to ensure that our vaccination rollout is both fair and effective.”

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie