Nearly 14,000 healthcare workers fully vaccinated as doses administered tops 160,000

MORE THAN 160,000 vaccine doses have now been administered in Ireland, including second doses for 13,800 frontline healthcare workers, according to the Health Minister.

161,500 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been rolled out as of last night in long-term residential care facilities and to frontline healthcare workers.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly shared figures this afternoon showing that 71,600 doses have been given to those in care facilities, the highest priority group, up to 27 January.

Frontline healthcare workers have received 89,900 doses, including 76,100 first doses and 13,800 second doses.

“Huge credit to our HSE vaccinators, our hospitals, and nursing homes all over the country who are working under challenging conditions, ” Donnelly said.

“We have administered 161,5000 doses up to last night, More details shortly @HSELive,” he tweeted.

13,000 doses have been administered this week so far, with plans to rollout 6,551 first and second doses in care facilities and 45,000 second doses to healthcare workers.

In the first week of February, the government aims to administer 46,000 second doses to healthcare workers and to those in long term care facilities.

Earlier today, Donnelly told the Dáil that 3% of the Irish population had been vaccinated as of Sunday, when around 143,000 vaccines had been administered.

Four out of 589 nursing homes were not included in the vaccine programme because of Covid-19 outbreaks in the facilities, along with some residents in other homes.

Donnelly said that those in the priority groups who were not administered their vaccine will receive it when it is safe to do so.

Healthcare workers who still need to receive their first dose will likely be waiting until mid-February as Ireland waits for more supply.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry has said that current supply is being used to provide second doses to those who have already received their first dose.

Firefighters raised concerns last week that significant numbers have not yet received a vaccine despite their frontline work.

After 240 members of Dublin Fire Brigade were vaccinated, more doses that were due to be given to firefighters were redirected due to “competing demands and vaccine availability”.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy