Dublin: 2°C Thursday 11 February 2021
Covid-19: 12,000 over 70s will be vaccinated in Ireland next week

The HSE has provided an update on the vaccination programme.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 11 Feb 2021, 2:13 PM
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE HEALTH SERVICE Executive (HSE) has said that 12,000 people over the age of 70 will be given the Covid-19 vaccine next week.

New figures from the health service show that the over 70 age group will start to be vaccinated from Monday, alongside 25,000 frontline healthcare workers and 42,500 people in long-term residential care facilities over the age of 65s.

The vaccine programme began initially with the latter two priority groups. 

It will now move to the third priority group; people aged 70 and over, starting with those aged over 85.  The rollout to this cohort will begin from Monday.

The HSE also said 243,353 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland up to Monday. A total of 88,453 people have received both doses and are now fully vaccinated. 

A total of 154,900 people have received their first dose and 88,453 people have received their second dose.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil this afternoon that the over-70s cohort will be completed, with people receiving their second dose, by “mid-May”.

This is a number of weeks behind what was originally scheduled but is in line with the timeline provided by HEO CEO Paul Reid at the weekend.

The delay is due to the effect of the reallocation of vaccines, with over-70s now being prioritised to receive mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.

“As always, these things are dependent on the supplies arriving in, but if we get the supplies that are forecast it would be around mid May where second dose is complete,” he said.

Donnelly added that this timeline could potentially could be brought forward if there is a change and over-70s receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

“My view is we have to keep all of that under review and if we find out that the effectiveness changes or is updated based on more and more information, I think we absolutely have to update the delivery plan accordingly,” he said.

Asked about a previous comment that all adults could be vaccinated by September, the Health Minister said this was “highly provisional” but “would still be possible” dependent on supply.

Contains reporting by Rónán Duffy.

