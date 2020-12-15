#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 15 December 2020
Advertisement

Taoiseach confirms plans for vaccine compensation scheme as he's accused of giving 'blank cheque' to drug companies

Micheál Martin faced questions on the Covid-19 vaccine indemnity.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 15 Dec 2020, 3:53 PM
35 minutes ago 4,468 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5300632
Taoiseach Michéal Martin.
Image: Oireachtas.ie
Taoiseach Michéal Martin.
Taoiseach Michéal Martin.
Image: Oireachtas.ie

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said “it’s not possible to quantify” the potential cost to the tax-payer arising from any claims that may arise related to a Covid-19 vaccine.

Under the terms of the Advance Purchase Agreements (APAs) that EU member states signed up to to access EU vaccine allocations, countries were required to indemnify the drug companies involved.

This means if there was some issue with the vaccination, such as a severe side effect in a recipient in Ireland, the State would be liable. Any compensation in the event of a successful legal case would come from the taxpayer and it would mean the vaccine developer could not be pursued. 

Countries can decide to opt in or out of the whole agreement but they cannot change individual provisions of any APA.

Speaking in the Dáil today in response to Catherine Connolly TD, Martin said that the potential cost of this “risk” must be balanced against the need to secure a vaccine.  

“The indemnity clause in the Advanced Purchase Agreements relating to indemnification and liability are open-ended,” Martin said. 

It’s not possible obviously to quantify the extent of any claims that may arise. But the balance here is we do need access to a vaccine. There has to be some element of risk attached to that.

The Taoiseach said this is balanced against “the trillions” that has been spent around the world battling Covid-19 and the health effects and fatalities that have resulted from the virus. 

Martin also said the government today considered a report from Justice Charles Meenan into clinical negligence claims. 

The report recommended developing a vaccine damage compensation scheme. 

“The Minister for Justice and Minister for Health are pursuing and working on producing such a scheme,” the Taoiseach said today. 

In her questions to the Taoiseach, Connolly said that vaccines are “an essential tool in the fight against Covid” but that she believes the Dáil should be have been kept informed about decisions around indemnities to pharmaceutical companies.

“I specifically asked you the details of that indemnity, is it a blank cheque? What are the conditions of that indemnity? Has there been a risk assessment? I perfectly understand there’s a balance of risks,” she said. 

But where was that decision taken? Was it taken at Cabinet, based on what, what was the risk assessment? We should have a full discussion of that in the Dáil.

“If you want full trust in the system, if you want to maximise the number of people who are going to take the vaccine, you must give full and transparent information,” she added. 

In response, the Taoiseach said that people can “poke holes” in plans but that the system of EU member states working together under one agreement is “far better” than the alternative. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Up to now it would have been the pharmaceuticals that would have been producing them on their own and charging the highest price to the highest bidder. That’s what you would have had if you didn’t have a coordinated European advanced purchasing agreement,” he said. 

In a previous statement to TheJournal.ie, the Department of Health said that the content of APAs, including with regard to liability or indemnity, are negotiated on behalf of member states.

“Opting into these provisions is one of the pre-conditions for obtaining access to the vaccines,” the statement said.

The department said responsibility for claims management will be assigned to the State Claims Agency.

It said vaccines can only be approved if they comply with all requirements of quality, safety and efficacy and no vaccine will be used until market authorisation is obtained from the European Medicines Agency.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy and Órla Ryan

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie