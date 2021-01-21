Vaccines: HSE says 121,900 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Ireland

THE HSE HAS confirmed that 121,900 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland as of yesterday.

Of the 121,900 vaccines administered so far, 48,800 have been in long-term residential care settings with 73,100 administered to frontline healthcare workers.

The HSE has said it plans to administer 3,900 second doses of the vaccine by Sunday.

It said today that vaccines have been administered at over 200 long-term residential care facilities. It is planned that a further 6,551 vaccines will be administered in 78 of these settings next week.

A total of 47,000 second doses are due to be administered to frontline healthcare workers and at long-term residential care facilities next week.

Up to last night 121,900 vaccines given to our frontline healthcare workers and residents and staff in nursing homes. Well done to all involved, especially @paulreiddublin @CcoHse @HSELive @roinnslainte @AmbulanceNAS @defenceforces pic.twitter.com/Zssb5hGXzB — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) January 21, 2021

Healthcare workers with direct patient contact as well as residents at long-term residential care facilities over the age of 65 have been first to receive the vaccine. At the weekend GPs also received their first jab at vaccination centres.

Both vaccines currently being used in the roll out – the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine – are mRNA vaccines that require a two-dose schedule.

It is expected that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine will be authorised by the European Medicines Agency at the end of this month.