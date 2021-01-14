#Open journalism No news is bad news

HSE says 77,303 people - 1.58% of the population - have received first dose of vaccine so far in Ireland

The HSE gave an update on the vaccination programme this afternoon.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 14 Jan 2021, 2:23 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE HSE HAS confirmed that 77,303 Covid-19 vaccine doses – 1.58% of the population – have been administered in Ireland as of yesterday.

Healthcare workers with direct patient contact, as well as nursing home residents and staff, have been first to receive the vaccine. It is expected that 130,000 people will be fully vaccinated by the end of February, though this number may increase depending on supplies. 

The HSE confirmed this afternoon that as of yesterday, a total of 77,303 Covid-19 vaccination doses have been administered in Ireland. 

A total of 69,378 frontline healthcare workers and 7,925 residents and staff at long-term care facilities have been vaccinated.

The first delivery of the recently approved Moderna vaccine arrived in Ireland this week.

It was also confirmed this week that developers of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine had applied to the European Medicines Agency for conditional authorisation.

The approval of a third vaccine for use in the European Union should considerably speed up the roll-out, particularly if the AstraZeneca vaccination, which does not require ultra-cold temperatures, becomes available. 

