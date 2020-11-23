#Open journalism No news is bad news

Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine can prevent 70% of people from developing virus, data shows

The vaccine has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

By Press Association Monday 23 Nov 2020, 7:21 AM
A COVID-19 VACCINE developed in the UK can prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus, according to new data.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University announced their jab is effective in preventing many people getting ill and it has been shown to work in different age groups, including the elderly.

Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford, said: “The announcement today takes us another step closer to the time when we can use vaccines to bring an end to the devastation caused by (Covid-19).

“We will continue to work to provide the detailed information to regulators. It has been a privilege to be part of this multi-national effort which will reap benefits for the whole world.”

The UK has placed orders for 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine – enough to vaccinate most of the population – with rollout expected in the coming weeks if the jab is approved.

It also has orders for 40 million doses of a jab from Pfizer and BioNTech, which has been shown to be 95% effective.

Another jab from Moderna is 95% effective, according to trial data.

