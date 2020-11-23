Debunked: No, you won't need a 'vaccination passport' to receive social welfare

A FALSE POST has been circulating on social media claiming people will need a ‘vaccination passport’ to receive social welfare.

The idea is that social welfare would be denied to people who don’t get a Covid-19 vaccine.

This is not true and has been confirmed as false by the relevant government department.

The claim

False claim about a 'vaccination passport'.

The post shared on Facebook features an image containing the government’s yellow Covid-19 logo used in official posters and imagery related to the pandemic.

The text in the image reads: “Please have your vaccination passport ready for collecting social welfare.”

It claims that people will require evidence of having received a Covid-19 vaccine in order to collect social welfare.

One post with this image and claim has been shared more than 150 times on Facebook with over 300 comments.

Another post making this claim has been shared more than 130 times.

The Department of Social Protection (DEASP) is responsible for social welfare in Ireland.

In a statement issued to TheJournal.ie about this issue, the department said: “We can confirm that this message is incorrect and did not issue from the Department of Social Protection.”

Additionally, while a number of clinical trials have been shown to be successful in recent weeks, there is no Covid-19 vaccine currently available.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said a strategy for the rollout of a vaccine will be presented to Government by 11 December. Martin said earlier this month that a vaccine should be available to the general public by the middle of next year, and earlier than that for priority groups.

The government has not indicated that the Covid-19 vaccine would be mandatory for the population.

Additionally, there has been no suggestion from any member of government or NPHET that vaccinations should be linked to social welfare. The claim has solely been made in social media posts pedalling conspiracy theories.

Immunisation passports

Although this claim about a vaccination passport is incorrect, immunisation passports do exist but are not used in the same way as a regular passport.

These are simply booklets which include details of vaccines you have received.

The HSE has an immunisation passport booklet available online. It advises people to bring the booklets to any vaccine appointments.

There has been a lot of misinformation surrounding vaccines throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vaccines are not compulsory in Ireland but are strongly advised by the Department of Health. Parental consent is required for vaccines for children up to the age of 16.

A 2018 study of the vaccination policies in 31 European countries showed that over one-third have at least some mandatory vaccinations in place. This is the case in countries like Italy, France and Poland, but not in Ireland.

However, there has been some discussion of the issue in the past. Last year, the then-Minister for Health Simon Harris said he received preliminary advice from the Attorney General regarding mandatory vaccination in Ireland.

In terms of a Covid-19 vaccination passport, the Department of Social Welfare said these will not be used to cut off social welfare payments from people who are not vaccinated.

