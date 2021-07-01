#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 1 July 2021
People aged 30 to 34 can register for Covid-19 vaccine next week

Second doses for people aged 60-69 are set to be completed in the coming weeks.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 1 Jul 2021, 2:30 PM
1 hour ago 23,660 Views 45 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5482673

THE ONLINE BOOKING system for Covid-19 vaccines will open towards the end of next week for the 30-34 age cohort, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed. 

“The progress in our Covid-19 Vaccination programme continues. AstraZeneca second doses for those aged 60-69 to be completed in coming weeks,” Donnelly said on Twitter this afternoon.

“351,000 vaccines administered last week. [The] HSE [is] planning to open registration for those age 30-34 towards the end of next week,” he added. 

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the health service is “very anxious” that any available vaccines are administered as quickly as possible to help protect against the Delta variant.

People registering for their vaccine on the HSE website will need: 

  • Their PPS number
  • Their Eircode
  • A mobile phone number
  • An email address

People who don’t have all of these, or who would prefer not to register online, can call HSELive on 1850 241 850 for assistance with the registration process. 

The latest vaccine statistics reveal that more than 4.1 million doses have been administered in Ireland.

As of Tuesday night, close to 2.5 million people have received at least one dose (64% of the eligible population) and more than 1.67 million people have two doses (42% of the eligible population).

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 currently stands at 44, with 14 of the patients in intensive care units.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (45)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
