Online vaccine booking portal should be open for people aged 40-44 next week, Taoiseach says

Nurse Joan Love at the HSE vaccination centre in the Aviva Stadium in April.

THE TAOISEACH HAS said it’s hoped the vaccine registration portal will be opened up to everyone aged 40 and over from next week.

The portal opened for people aged 45-49 last week, with some people in this cohort already receiving a first dose.

In his state of nation address this evening, Micheál Martin said that “next week, we hope to open it [the portal] for everyone over 40″.

“The take up has been extraordinary,” he said.

“Nearly 90% of those aged 60-69 have started vaccination. Among those 50-59, almost 90% have registered and almost 80% have started vaccination.

Almost 100% of our citizens over the age of 70 are now fully vaccinated. This is unsurpassed in the European Union.

“The evidence of the vaccine’s positive impact on hospitalisation, serious illness and death is absolutely beyond doubt.”

Anyone aged 45 or older is currently able to register to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, if they have not already done so.

People registering for their vaccine on the HSE website will need:

Their PPS number

Their Eircode

A mobile phone number

An email address

People who don’t have all of these, or who would prefer not to register online, can call HSELive on 1850 241 850 for assistance with the registration process.

