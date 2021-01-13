#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 13 January 2021
Advertisement

Government plans to have 700,000 people vaccinated by end of March, says Donnelly

Varadkar says between 50,000 and 55,000 people will be vaccinated this week.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 5:11 PM
10 minutes ago 1,745 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5324102
Image: Shutterstock/Mongkolchon Akesin
Image: Shutterstock/Mongkolchon Akesin

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN DONNELLY has told the Dáil that the Government plans to have 700,000 people vaccinated by the end of March.

This would include the priority groups such as those in long-term residential care, both staff and residents, frontline healthcare workers, and those aged over 70. 

The minister said the government plants to vaccinate more than 1.5 million people in the second quarter of this year.

Those most at risk of Covid-19 will be vaccinated by the summer, he added.

Donnelly warned that these figures are not guaranteed and are dependent on vaccine supplies and delivery.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting yesterday that between 50,000 and 55,000 will be vaccinated this week. He said it is hoped everyone in a nursing home or long term residential care centre will be vaccinated by Sunday week.

He tweeted this evening that Ireland is catching up:

The updated predictions come after reports that Fine TDs, including former health minister Simon Harris, criticised the communications around the vaccination plan, saying the public do not know enough about it.

Donnelly said he has asked for up-to-date information on vaccination figures to be uploaded online. 

The latest figures are due to be available on the Covid Data Hub this weekend, with the minister stating that regular updates will be given.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Fianna Fáil’s Marc MacSharry said people were looking to the North and seeing people getting vaccinated much quicker.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He told Donnelly that the government failed to put in the preparations for the roll out of the vaccine, stating: “We didn’t prepare, that is where we are.”

MacSharry said the healthcare workers are not to blame, stating that the government should be leading the roll out. 

He said the vaccine “wasn’t sprung upon us, but we weren’t ready”.

The government needs to “up the game and get with the programme”, he added.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie