Vaccine registration is now open for 44 year olds

PEOPLE AGED 44 can from today register for a Covid-19 vaccine, with registration opening for 43 to 40 year olds later in the week.

If you’re aged 44, you can now go to the HSE’s vaccination portal and register to get the jab – you’ll need a mobile phone number, an email address, your PPS number and your Eircode.

You can find your Eircode here. Your PPS number can be found on payslips, public services cards, medical or GP visit cards, European Health Insurance Cards (EHIC), Drugs Payment Scheme cards or letters from the Department of Social Protection or the Revenue Commission.

43 year olds can register from tomorrow, Thursday 3 June; 42 year olds can register from Friday and 41 and 40 year olds can register from Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Let’s face it, if you’re 44, you’ve probably never woken up and thought ‘YES, I’m 44!’



— Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) June 2, 2021

People who are over 44 and haven’t registered for a vaccine yet can still do so through the HSE vaccine site. Everyone who registers will receive a text with details of your vaccination three to seven days before the appointment.

Over 1.4 million people in Ireland have now received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Some 515,000 people have received two doses.

The rollout comes as Ireland is expected to receive extra Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced it has approved extra manufacturing of the jab.

The EMA confirmed yesterday that it has recommended the approval of additional manufacturing and filling lines at Pfizer’s vaccine manufacturing site in Puurs, Belgium.

The EMA said the recommendation by its Committee for Human Medicines is expected to have “a significant and immediate impact” on the supply of Comirnaty, the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, in the European Union.

