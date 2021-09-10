#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 10 September 2021
Vaccine rollout hits major milestone as 90% of adults are fully vaccinated

Seven million vaccine doses will have been administered by the end of today.

By Céimin Burke Friday 10 Sep 2021, 7:55 AM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

IRELAND’S COVID-19 VACCINE roll-out has hit another major milestone as 90% of adults, aged 18-years or older, are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Chair of Ireland’s taskforce on Covid-19 vaccinations announced the news this morning.

Professor Brian MacCraith added that seven million inoculations will have been administered by the end of today.

“Please remember that vaccines need time to work; it requires 7-14 days to build your immunity after Dose 2,” MacCraith said.

Earlier this week the Department of Health said that vaccine booster shots will be given to elderly people who were fully vaccinated at least six months ago.

People over the age of 80 and those over 65 living in long-term residential care facilities will receive a booster dose of either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, irrespective of what jab they received initially.

As Ireland hits the 7 million milestone, the latest stats from the HSE show that 3.5 million people have received one vaccine and 3.25 million people are fully inoculated with two jabs. Over 234,000 people have received the single-dose Janssen shot.

The majority of people (71.4%) received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The AstraZeneca shot was administered to 17.1% of recipients while 8.1% of people got the Moderna jab and 3.4% received the Janssen vaccine.

Scientific evidence to date shows that vaccines against Covid-19 are overwhelmingly safe and that they reduce serious illness and rates of hospitalisation due to the virus.

