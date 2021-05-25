#Open journalism No news is bad news

Taoiseach says Ireland will have given 2.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of the day

It appears we are still on track to have 80% of people with one dose by early July.

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has announced that Ireland will have administered 2.5 million doses of the various Covid-19 vaccines by the end of today. 

Martin tweeted this afternoon that the country will reach the milestone by close of business today.

He posted on Twitter: “Informed by HSE that 2.5 million doses of the #CovidVaccine will have been given out by the end of today. A fantastic effort by all staff, volunteers and GPs involved in Ireland’s vaccine rollout.”

If there are no further supply problems or safety concerns, Ireland is still firmly on track to hit that 80% target in early July.

The potential stumbling block here is Johnson & Johnson deliveries. Reid said there is currently a lack of clarity of when doses will arrive in June, and in what numbers.

There were no Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca doses delivered last week. However Ireland received by far its largest delivery of AstraZeneca the previous week consisting of  174,800 doses.

The total number of doses due to arrive in Ireland across April, May and June is 4.5 million.

You can read an in-depth piece on Ireland’s vaccine rollout here

  

