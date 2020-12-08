#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 8 December 2020
Advertisement

When will everyone be vaccinated? Government unveils roll-out plan

The government announced details of its vaccine allocation strategy this afternoon.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 8 Dec 2020, 12:38 PM
9 minutes ago 5,600 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5292262
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE MINISTER FOR Health has announced the allocation strategy for the Covid-19 vaccines, which were signed off by Cabinet this morning.

As expected, it will be care home residents over the age of 65 and staff at these facilities who’ll receive the vaccine first.

Next will be frontline healthcare workers in direct patient contact roles, and then those aged 70 and older with those aged 85 and over receiving the vaccine first among that cohort.

Minister Stephen Donnelly also indicated today that the vaccine will be – as previously indicated – free of charge to everyone in Ireland. 

The vaccine allocation strategy was based on a Department of Health and National Immunisation Advisory Committee paper. 

It sets out the provisional priority list of groups for vaccination once a safe and effective vaccine has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The government has said the list is governed by a clear rationale and ethical principles.

The EMA is set to meet on 29 December where it is expected that at least one of the most promising vaccine candidates will be authorised. In the UK, rollout has already begun after its authorities approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

According to this provisional list of vaccine allocation groups, care home residents, frontline healthcare workers and those aged 70 and over will be the first to receive the vaccine. 

After that it will be:

  • Other healthcare workers not in direct patient contact,
  • Then it will be people aged 65-69, with those with medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe disease first in this cohort,
  • Key workers are next – the government has said what falls under this category will be refined,
  • Then it’ll be people aged 18-64 with medical conditions that put them at a high risk of severe disease,
  • Next are residents of long-term care facilities aged between 18-64,
  • Then it’s people aged 18-64 living or working in crowded accommodation where self-isolation and social distancing is difficult to maintain,
  • Next are key workers in essential jobs who cannot avoid a high risk of exposure to Covid-19. They include workers in the food supply system, public and commercial transport and other vital services,
  • After this will people are who essential to education, such as primary and second level school staff, special needs assistants, childcare workers, maintenance workers, school bus drivers etc.
  • Then people aged 55-64 years,
  • Next is those in occupations important to the functioning of society, e.g third level institutions, entertainment and goodsproducing industries who work in settings where protective measures can be followed without much difficulty,
  • Then it’ll be people aged 18-54 years who did not have access to the vaccine in prior phases,
  • Then it’ll be children, adolescents up to 18 years and pregnant women.

Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “Recent news from vaccine developers are a beacon of hope after a very difficult year. Vaccination is a hugely effective intervention for saving lives and promoting good health.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The plan also details what falls under the category of medical conditions that put people at a high risk of severe disease.

They are: chronic heart disease, including hypertension with cardiac involvement; chronic respiratory disease, including asthma requiring continuous or repeated use of systemic steroids or with previous exacerbations requiring hospital admission; Type 1 and 2 diabetes; chronic neurological disease; chronic kidney disease; body mass index >40; immunosuppression due to disease or treatment; chronic liver disease.

The plan can be accessed here

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie