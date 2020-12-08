When will everyone be vaccinated? Government unveils roll-out plan

THE MINISTER FOR Health has announced the allocation strategy for the Covid-19 vaccines, which were signed off by Cabinet this morning.

As expected, it will be care home residents over the age of 65 and staff at these facilities who’ll receive the vaccine first.

Next will be frontline healthcare workers in direct patient contact roles, and then those aged 70 and older with those aged 85 and over receiving the vaccine first among that cohort.

Minister Stephen Donnelly also indicated today that the vaccine will be – as previously indicated – free of charge to everyone in Ireland.

The vaccine allocation strategy was based on a Department of Health and National Immunisation Advisory Committee paper.

It sets out the provisional priority list of groups for vaccination once a safe and effective vaccine has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The government has said the list is governed by a clear rationale and ethical principles.

The EMA is set to meet on 29 December where it is expected that at least one of the most promising vaccine candidates will be authorised. In the UK, rollout has already begun after its authorities approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

According to this provisional list of vaccine allocation groups, care home residents, frontline healthcare workers and those aged 70 and over will be the first to receive the vaccine.

After that it will be:

Other healthcare workers not in direct patient contact,

not in direct patient contact, Then it will be people aged 65-69 , with those with medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe disease first in this cohort,

, with those with medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe disease first in this cohort, Key workers are next – the government has said what falls under this category will be refined,

are next – the government has said what falls under this category will be refined, Then it’ll be people aged 18-64 with medical conditions that put them at a high risk of severe disease,

that put them at a high risk of severe disease, Next are residents of long-term care facilities aged between 18-64 ,

, Then it’s people aged 18-64 living or working in crowded accommodation where self-isolation and social distancing is difficult to maintain ,

living or working in crowded accommodation where , Next are key workers in essential jobs who cannot avoid a high risk of exposure to Covid-19 . They include workers in the food supply system, public and commercial transport and other vital services,

. They include workers in the food supply system, public and commercial transport and other vital services, After this will people are who essential to education , such as primary and second level school staff, special needs assistants, childcare workers, maintenance workers, school bus drivers etc.

, such as primary and second level school staff, special needs assistants, childcare workers, maintenance workers, school bus drivers etc. Then people aged 55-64 years ,

, Next is those in occupations important to the functioning of society , e.g third level institutions, entertainment and goodsproducing industries who work in settings where protective measures can be followed without much difficulty,

, e.g third level institutions, entertainment and goodsproducing industries who work in settings where protective measures can be followed without much difficulty, Then it’ll be people aged 18-54 years who did not have access to the vaccine in prior phases ,

, Then it’ll be children, adolescents up to 18 years and pregnant women.

Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “Recent news from vaccine developers are a beacon of hope after a very difficult year. Vaccination is a hugely effective intervention for saving lives and promoting good health.”

The plan also details what falls under the category of medical conditions that put people at a high risk of severe disease.

They are: chronic heart disease, including hypertension with cardiac involvement; chronic respiratory disease, including asthma requiring continuous or repeated use of systemic steroids or with previous exacerbations requiring hospital admission; Type 1 and 2 diabetes; chronic neurological disease; chronic kidney disease; body mass index >40; immunosuppression due to disease or treatment; chronic liver disease.

The plan can be accessed here.