Police in the North warn of Covid-19 vaccine scam

THE PSNI HAS issued a warning to people in the North about a text scam currently in operation.
Members of the public have been sent text messages telling them that they are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination.
The scam message reads “we have identified that you are eligible to apply for your vaccine” and links to a convincing, but fake, NHS page which then asks for bank details.
The PSNI added that any messages asking for personal information are most likely a scam.
A spokeswoman said: “If you receive a text or email that asks you to click on a link or for you to provide information, such as your name, credit card or bank details, it’s a likely to be a scam.
“Scams can come in many forms and this one is just the latest attempt by fraudsters to exploit the pandemic for financial gain.”
COMMENTS (3)