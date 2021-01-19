#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 19 January 2021
Advertisement

Warning over Covid vaccine scam that targets elderly people living alone

There have been multiple reports of people saying they’ve been contacted by con artists purporting to be from the HSE.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 6:30 AM
35 minutes ago 1,739 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5328173
Image: Shutterstock/Rido
Image: Shutterstock/Rido

GARDAÍ HAVE BECOME aware of a Covid vaccine scam which is targeting elderly people. 

There have been multiple reports from members of the public who say they or their parents have been contacted by people purporting to be from the HSE who tell them they have an appointment to receive a vaccine. 

In one case the hospital mentioned by the scam caller was not the intended victim’s closest hospital which raised suspicions. The woman is based in the North East but was told she would receive the vaccine in a Dublin hospital. 

The woman was told somebody could come out and administer the vaccine instead. She was then asked her age and whether she lives alone. 

The woman contacted her daughter who then spoke with her local doctor. The doctor confirmed that the scam was a problem in the area.

There are several Covid scams operating across Ireland right now, gardaí believe. In relation to this one, officers suspect that a cash payment would have been demanded from the woman had she given out her details. 

Other scam calls have claimed that payment is required to ensure the person being offered the vaccination arrives at the hospital. They are told this will be refunded after the person receives the vaccination.

A similar scam has been operating in the North. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Members of the public there have been sent text messages telling them that they are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination. 

The scam message reads “we have identified that you are eligible to apply for your vaccine” and links to a convincing, but fake, NHS page which then asks for bank details.

Gardaí have urged the public to be aware of the con artists operating and to call them if they believe they have been the victim of a crime. 

In relation to all scams and potentially fraudulent behaviour, a garda spokesman warned:
“Gardaí are advising people to be vigilant and suspicious of any calls, voicemails, emails etc. from people claiming to represent a company or organisation you may be a customer of or work for.
“The person contacting you may have some information about you, so don’t trust them just because they use your name or other personal information.
Always say no to unsolicited calls or emails seeking private information about you. Private information includes your name, address, date of birth, family details, bank account numbers, PIN, passwords.
Meanwhile, gardaí said they have become aware of a scam that is operating where emails and texts are being circulated under the branding of various courier companies.
 
In these emails and texts, it is requested that the recipient pay an additional cost for customs clearance prior to delivery of their parcel.
 
In some instances, these emails and texts have been circulated in Irish. 
The advice from gardaí is that recipients should not to provide payment details, and should take a screenshot of the text/email and delete it. Anyone who believes they have been the victim of fraud is asked to report the matter to their local Garda station. 
 
Gardaí said these scams take advantage of the confusion around Brexit and use the uncertainty to defraud people.

 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie