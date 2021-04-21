#Open journalism No news is bad news

'The target is still the target': Taoiseach says aim to have 82% of population vaccinated by June remains

NIAC will meet tomorrow, the Taoiseach confirmed.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 1:40 PM
Image: Oireachtas.ie
Image: Oireachtas.ie

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said the target to have over 82% of the population vaccinated by June remains. 

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions, he said supply of vaccines has been an ongoing issue, stating that the issues with AstraZeneca deliveries in particular are a problem.

On a positive note, he said the vaccine has had a significant impact on hospitalisation rates and the numbers in ICU.

He said the NIAC will discuss the interval between doses of the vaccine and the EMA’s statement about how the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh the risks at their meeting tomorrow.

“Depending on the outcomes of a lot of that, the situation could improve significantly,” he said.

“Overall 1.2m vaccines have been administered and had an impact on nursing homes and mortality,” he said, stating: “The target is still the target”.

Labour’s Alan Kelly said the Taoiseach appeared to be nervous answering questions on the targets, asking why he can’t give straightforward answers to questions about vaccinator recruitment and on a new group being set up within his department to deal with the vaccine rollout.

Yesterday, Cabinet was told that the Department of Health will seek to train up vets, dental hygienists, healthcare students and radiographers to administer vaccine jabs.

“I’m concerned about the volume of vaccinators. Five advertisements looking for more, why are we always looking if we have enough? Why has a new oversight group been set up? Why is it necessary? Is this new group a mudguard set up around Minister Donnelly because of concerns about Stephen Donnelly?” he asked. 

Martin batted away such a suggestion, asking Kelly:

“I wonder what your agenda is. You should be supporting vaccine rollout rather than trying to undermine it.”

He accused Kelly of playing juvenile politics “to get your moment”.

The Taoiseach said the group established is not a mudguard but there to give operationalisation advice.

The exchanges during Leaders’ Questions came after one of Micheál Martin’s TDs stated today that they do not have confidence in the Taoiseach’s handling of the pandemic.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry has said he does not have any confidence in his party leader, stating that the Government has “wasted three lockdowns” by failing to implement significant contact tracing capabilities. 

Mass

In the Dáil today, the Taoiseach was also asked about religious services and when they might resume. 

Independent TD Sean Canney said that the statutory instrument that bans religious services being held, and the way in which it was only signed last week by the health minister, was done so in a clandestine way.

He said it has upset church leaders who see it “as a breach of trust”.

Over the weekend it was reported that four archbishops are seeking a meeting with government about the way in which the regulation was signed, with no notice given to church leaders last week.

There has been an ongoing controversy over whether the halting of religious services was previously public health advice, whether it was grounded in law under Level 5 restrictions, and what constitutional issues there are with such restrictions.

“Every TD knows people who go to mass daily,” said Canney, who added that it is part of their socialisation.

The Taoiseach said he regards religious worship as a “fundamental right of any society”.

He said the only motivation for the restrictions was to protect life, adding that the government is not out to suppress religious worship. He said the reopening of religious services would be considered at the Cabinet meeting next Thursday.

Homelessness

The Taoiseach also faced questions on housing and homelessness from Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald. She said in the last nine years, Dublin house prices are up 96%. She said rents are too high and it is stopping them from saving for a deposit.

She said these people are putting their lives on hold as the government keep making bad decisions. 

She also spoke about a photograph that surfaces this week of a child eating their dinner on a crate in the street. McDonald said this is not the first time we have seen such shocking images. 

Martin said housing is a priority for this government.

“The image of the girl is an upsetting one,” he said, but said that progress ” has been made in relation to homelessness. 

He said family homelessness has fallen by 42%, while overall homelessness is down 19%.

