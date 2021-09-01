#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 1 September 2021
Advertisement

15 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been wasted in the US since March – report

Reasons for dose wastage include cracked vials, errors in diluting vaccines, freezer malfunctions and more doses in a vial than people who want them.

By AFP Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 10:28 PM
55 minutes ago 3,756 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5537919
File photo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE UNITED STATES has thrown away at least 15.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since 1 March, according to a report by NBC News.

The figure is far higher than previously thought and probably still an undercount, because it is based on self-reported data from pharmacies, states and other providers, NBC said, quoting a response it received to a request for public data.

At least seven states are missing from the figures, as well as major federal agencies.

Reasons for dose wastage vary and include cracked vials, errors in diluting vaccines, freezer malfunctions and more doses in a vial than people who want them, with a limited window of a few hours to use a vial once it is punctured.

The news comes as less-developed countries struggle to vaccinate their populations due to supply constraints, with the continent of Africa just 2.8% fully vaccinated, according to public data collected by Our World in Data.

The United States, on the other hand, has administered some 440 million doses and vaccinated 52% of its population – a figure that could have been much higher but for lingering vaccine hesitancy among a large segment of people.

More than a million Americans have received a third dose on the basis of weakened immunity, and the country plans to make third shots available to everyone eight months after their second, beginning later this month.

“It’s an equity issue,” Tim Doran, professor of health policy at the University of York told NBC. “You’ve got a very wealthy country with good access to vaccines essentially throwing vaccine away.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The United States has pledged around 600 million doses to middle- and lower-income countries, and had donated 110 million as of early August.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie