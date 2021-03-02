#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -3°C Tuesday 2 March 2021
Advertisement

Study in Britain finds vaccines more than 80% effective at preventing hospitalisations in over-80s

The results of the study, which analysed both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, was hailed as “extremely good news” yesterday.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Mar 2021, 6:50 AM
1 hour ago 2,218 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5369491
File photo.
Image: Nick Potts/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Nick Potts/PA Images

THE PFIZER-BIONTECH and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines have been “highly effective” in reducing coronavirus infections and severe illness among older people in Britain, with a more than 80% reduction in hospitalisation.

In the over-80s, a single dose of either vaccine is more than 80% effective at preventing hospitalisation around three to four weeks after the jab, according to a Public Health England real-world study that has gathered data since January.

The study comes as France and Germany consider reversing their refusal to authorise the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65 due to concerns of its efficacy.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock hailed the new study as “extremely good news”.

“The detailed data show that the protection that you get from catching Covid 35 days after a first jab is even slightly better for the Oxford jab than for Pfizer,” he added.

Both vaccines “are highly effective in reducing Covid-19 infections among older people aged 70 years and over,” added the study.

The Pfizer jab has offered protection against catching the disease of between 57 and 61% after the first dose, with the AstraZeneca vaccine offering protection of between 60 and 73%, according to the study.

“This adds to growing evidence showing that the vaccines are working to reduce infections and save lives,” said Mary Ramsay, Public Health England’s head of immunisation.

“It is important to remember that protection is not complete and we don’t yet know how much these vaccines will reduce the risk of you passing Covid-19 onto others,” she added.

Britain has given the first dose of one of the two vaccines to more than 20 million people as part of a mass rollout that is seen as vital in taming one of the world’s worst outbreaks, which has so far claimed almost 123,000 lives.

Related Reads

01.03.21 Schools: Phased reopening begins as Education Minister says antigen testing has not yet been recommended
01.03.21 Covid-19 testing centre at Aviva Stadium stood down by Defence Forces
01.03.21 Garda association seeks urgent meeting with Commissioner and Minister over anti-lockdown protest

Asked about the scepticism in some European countries about the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Jonathan Van-Tam, deputy chief medical officer for England, said the results “vindicated” Britain’s approach.

“I think in time the data emerging from the programme will speak for itself and other countries will doubtless be very interested in it,” he said.

Britain announced another 104 fatalities yesterday, and 5,455 new cases – almost half the number recorded last Monday.

The number of Covid admissions to intensive care units among people aged over 80 has dropped to single figures in the last two weeks, Hancock said.

Britain will next week begin to unwind its third lockdown, with a plan for life to return to normal by the end of June.

The latest results highlighted the importance of everyone getting vaccinated, said Van-Tam.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It shows us, gives us those first glimpses, of how if we are patient, and we give this vaccine programme time to have its full effect, it is going to hopefully take us into a very different world in the next few months.”

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie