Children will not have to be vaccinated to attend school - Donnelly

Cabinet yesterday approved that children aged between 12 to 15 are to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine.

CHILDREN WILL NOT have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend school, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he said it was “absolutely not on the cards and won’t be on the cards”.

Yesterday, The Journal reported that a government spokesperson confirmed that there is “no talk” that children will need to be vaccinated in order to return to school in September.

The new advice received from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) for younger children is understood to have stated that a parent’s decision to accept, defer or refuse a vaccine for their child should be respected.

The government spokesperson yesterday dismissed any suggestion that schools could put their own rules in place, stating that education guidelines for the reopening of schools in September are “blanket guidelines for all schools”.

Cabinet was told yesterday that antigen pilot programmes are being run in childcare settings and third-level colleges. These pilots will be assessed and feed into how such rapid tests might be rolled out in schools in the new term.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said today that “parents will have the choice of course”, adding that he did not wish to place any pressure on parents.

He added that the roll out of the vaccine to children was “an important step forward”. However, he acknowledged that it was down to “parental consent”.

Martin said he believed many young people will want to take the vaccine.

Vaccines are safe and effective and offer protection against Covid-19, he said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said parents will be given all the information and the government will answer any questions they may have.

He said it is true to say that for children, Covid-19 is a “mild illness” and rarely results in hospitalisations or death.

However, children can get sick from the virus and will have to isolate for a number of days as a result, which means they miss out on school, sporting and social events, he said.

Mandatory vaccination for children so they can go to school, while done in some other regions, “is not something we have really ever done in Ireland”, said Varadkar.

“Despite what conspiracy theorists may think, it is not something the medical profession or politicians are enthusiastic about doing in Ireland,” he said.

The only area Varadkar believes it might merit consideration is in the healthcare profession, as he said they work with vulnerable people, but he confirmed that such a matter as that is not under consideration.