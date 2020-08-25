Covid-19: The treatment and vaccine candidates showing promising results

RESEARCHERS ACROSS THE world are working to develop Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.

A multitude of teams globally have been developing and trialling potential candidates.

This is some of the progress that has been made in the bid to combat Covid-19.

Oxford/AstraZeneca

Preliminary results of phase one/two clinical trials of the University of Oxford’s vaccine candidate suggest it is safe and induces an immune reaction.

Phase two, in the UK only, and phase three trials to confirm whether it effectively protects against the virus are taking place in the UK, Brazil and South Africa.

Clinical trials may have gathered enough safety and efficacy data by the end of the year, and there may be enough data to put the vaccine before regulators this year.

Moderna vaccine

In the US, drugs firm Moderna’s vaccine trial is currently in phase three, and it hopes to have enrolled 30,000 participants by September.

Novavax

Another candidate being trialled is the offering from US biotech, Novavax.

Under an in-principle agreement, the UK has secured 60 million doses of the vaccine, and will provide infrastructure to Novavax in running a phase three clinical trial in the UK.

The company plans to manufacture its vaccine in the UK with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.

BioNtech and Pfizer

Elsewhere, early phases of the BioNtech and Pfizer vaccine clinical trial suggest the vaccine induces a robust immune response in healthy adults.

The phase two/three study will enrol up to 30,000 participants aged between 18 and 85.

While there is no cure for Covid-19, a number of different drugs are being trialled to help treat the disease.

Here are some that are showing positive results:

Dexamethasone

The cheap and readily available steroid dexamethasone was responsible for the survival of one in eight patients on ventilators during the Oxford University-based Recovery trial.

Researchers found the drug reduced deaths by up to a third among patients on ventilators, and by a fifth for those on oxygen.

The data comes from the biggest randomised trial of Covid-19 treatments in the world, involving almost all hospitals in the UK.

The Recovery trial is looking at a number of other drugs including anti-inflammatory Tocilizumab, and a commonly used antibiotic Azithromycin.

Remdesivir