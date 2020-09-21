Man dies and another man is seriously injured after collision between van and lorry in Tipperary

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a collision between a van and a lorry in Co Tipperary this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision, which occurred on the N24 in Ballynoran at approximately 7.25am.

The collision involved a van and a lorry. The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 60s, who was driving the lorry, was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

The road remains closed and the scene is now being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information in relation to the collision, to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling on the N24 between Kilsheelan and Carrick-On-Suir between 7.20am and 7.30am today to contact them.

Anyone who may have camera footage (including dashcam) should make it available gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.