#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Monday 21 September 2020
Advertisement

Man dies and another man is seriously injured after collision between van and lorry in Tipperary

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision, which occurred on the N24 in Ballynoran in Co Tipperary.

By Órla Ryan Monday 21 Sep 2020, 1:32 PM
6 minutes ago 692 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5210938
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a collision between a van and a lorry in Co Tipperary this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision, which occurred on the N24 in Ballynoran at approximately 7.25am.

The collision involved a van and a lorry. The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 60s, who was driving the lorry, was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

The road remains closed and the scene is now being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information in relation to the collision, to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling on the N24 between Kilsheelan and Carrick-On-Suir between 7.20am and 7.30am today to contact them.

Anyone who may have camera footage (including dashcam) should make it available gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie