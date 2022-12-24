Van collides with 70-year-old pedestrian in Co Laois

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A PEDESTRIAN HAS been taken to hospital after a van collided with her in Co Laois this morning.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the serious road traffic collision that occurred in Mountmellick around 9am.
“At approximately 9am, a van collided with a pedestrian at O’Connell Square,” gardaí said in a statement.
“The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 70s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for treatment of her injuries.”
The woman is in a serious but stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.
A technical examination was completed.
Gardaí asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, including road users with camera footage such as from a dash cam.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
