Van collides with 70-year-old pedestrian in Co Laois

A PEDESTRIAN HAS been taken to hospital after a van collided with her in Co Laois this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the serious road traffic collision that occurred in Mountmellick around 9am.

“At approximately 9am, a van collided with a pedestrian at O’Connell Square,” gardaí said in a statement.

“The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 70s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for treatment of her injuries.”

The woman is in a serious but stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.

A technical examination was completed.

Gardaí asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, including road users with camera footage such as from a dash cam.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.