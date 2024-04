AN ENGLISH VAN driver has been remanded in custody after being charged over a €1.1m cannabis seizure at Dublin Port.

Daljeet Singh, 52, was arrested at New Custom House on Wednesday when a commercial vehicle which arrived on a ferry from the UK was inspected.

Store Street gardaí detained him under the Drug Trafficking Act.

He was charged on Thursday night with unlawful possession of the cannabis and having it for sale or supply.

Mr Singh, who lives at New Birmingham Road, Oldbury, England, was held pending his appearance before Judge Gerard Jones at Dublin District Court on Friday.

Garda Stephen Flynn told the court that Mr Singh made no reply to the charges.

Defence solicitor Michael French said his client was not applying for bail at this stage.

Outlining the case, Garda Flynn said that the accused arrived in his van at the port.

Customs officers searched it and allegedly found 55 kilos of cannabis “concealed in cardboard boxes in the back of Mr Singh’s van”.

It was said the cannabis was worth €1.1m, and there were no other passengers in the van.

The garda also confirmed he was satisfied with the identity and address the accused provided.

Judge Jones remanded him in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He also granted the van driver legal aid after noting that there was no Garda objection.

Mr French provided a statement of his client’s finances and said he was “not a man of means”.

Mr Singh did not address the court or indicate a plea and will face his next hearing on 12 April.