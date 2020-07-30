This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dozens of Irish singers and artists create musical tribute to Van Morrison to mark his 75th birthday

The likes of Hozier, Imelda May and Bob Geldof have paid homage to the legendary musician.

By Press Association Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 5:52 PM
59 minutes ago 4,673 Views 7 Comments
File photo. Van Morrison
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

DOZENS OF IRELAND’S leading singers and artists have created a musical tribute to Van Morrison to mark his 75th birthday.

Seventy-five musicians including Hozier, Imelda May and Bob Geldof have paid homage to the Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter by recording and performing songs he wrote.

The musical tributes will be broadcast on YouTube in August and September.

Rave On, Van Morrison has been created by Ireland’s Hot Press magazine and will mark the singer’s birthday on 31 August.

Van, who was born in Belfast in 1945, is widely recognised as one of the finest songwriters in the world, having produced and released music over six decades, including more than 40 original albums.

Among those who have recorded tracks for broadcast is President Michael D Higgins, who performed the spoken word Rave On, John Donne.

Higgins said: “Van Morrison is one of the outstanding songwriters and performers of the past 60 years and has been a powerful inspiration to successive generations of musicians and artists all over the island of Ireland, and abroad.

“It is a great privilege to be part of this extraordinary celebration of Van’s work, on the occasion of his 75th birthday. Long may he continue. Rave on, Van Morrison.”

Other stars taking part include at least two of the four Irish artists who have achieved US number one albums, Hozier and Sinead O’Connor.

Also performing Sir Van’s songs are Sinead O’Connor, Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, Andrea Corr of The Corrs, Glen Hansard, Paul Brady, Una Healy from The Saturdays, Damien Rice, Gavin James, The Academic, Moya Ni Bhraonain of Clannad, Loah, Mick Flannery, Mary Stokes, Altan, Eleanor McEvoy, David Keenan, and the rising young Dublin rapper Malaki.

Mobo-nominated drummer and composer David Lyttle, from Belfast, has recorded On Hyndford Street, featuring the voice of Irish actor Liam Neeson.

Fiddler Martin Hayes of The Gloaming delivers an interpretation of Moondance on fiddle.

