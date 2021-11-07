#Open journalism No news is bad news

Stormont Health Minister sues Van Morrison over ‘very dangerous’ criticism

The defamation proceedings are set for a court date in early 2022.

By Press Association Sunday 7 Nov 2021, 11:17 AM
1 hour ago 8,207 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5594658
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NORTHERN IRELAND’S HEALTH Minister is suing Van Morrison after the singer branded him “very dangerous” over his handling of Covid-19 restrictions.

The legal action focuses on a high-profile incident at the Europa Hotel in Belfast in the summer when Van, a vocal lockdown critic, took to stage and criticised Robin Swann.

The defamation proceedings also cite two subsequent incidents when the singer elaborated on his views on Swann.

In the first, when he was challenged by a Sunday Life reporter about his initial comments, Van was reported to have described the minister as a “fraud”.

The second relates to content the songwriter uploaded on YouTube in which he addressed the Europa Hotel controversy. In that video, he again criticises the minister and calls him “dangerous”, albeit he refers to him incorrectly as “Robert Swann”.

Swann is being represented in the action by renowned libel lawyer Paul Tweed.

“Proceedings are at an advanced stage with an anticipated hearing date early in 2022,” he said.

The development was first reported by the Sunday Life today.

It is understood Swann’s legal team sent a writ to the singer in June and followed that up with a detailed statement of claim in September.

It is understood Van’s lawyers responded to the claim last month.

The Europa Hotel incident in June unfolded when a concert Van was supposed to perform at was cancelled at late notice due to Covid-19 restrictions.

At one point while criticising Swann on stage, Van called up DUP MP Ian Paisley from the audience to join him. Mr Paisley joined in with the singer in chanting that the Stormont minister was “very dangerous”.

Video footage of the episode went viral.

Swann said Paisley subsequently apologised for the incident. It is understood the Health Minister is not taking legal action against the North Antrim MP.

The Belfast-born singer has been an ardent critic of coronavirus restrictions, particularly those that prevented live music performances.

He recorded a number of anti-lockdown songs last year that he said were aimed at the UK Government.

The lyrics included claims that scientists were “making up crooked facts” to justify restrictions that “enslave” the population.

