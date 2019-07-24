This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Men suspected of robbing copper arrested after trying to escape on sulky

The incident was caught on CCTV.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 19,938 Views 38 Comments
The road where the initial incident happened..
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

TWO THIEVES ATTEMPTED to ram a garda car with a horse while they were being pursued by officers after an alleged incident of theft. 

Two men are being accused of robbing copper from the top of a van in Lidl in Ballyfermot, west Dublin, this afternoon. They made their escape on a sulky. 

Gardaí based in the region gave chase to the two men and were ordered to pull over. 

A number of officers gave chase on foot when the sulky entered a housing estate. A garda van then tried to block their path. It was at this point that the sulky attempted to ram the vehicle. 

Despite the officers’ pleas, the sulky driver decided to try and ram the garda car with his horse. This attempt to ram the garda van failed and the two men were arrested. 

The horse was uninjured and gardaí are reviewing CCTV of the incident. 

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

