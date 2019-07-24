Men suspected of robbing copper arrested after trying to escape on sulky

TWO THIEVES ATTEMPTED to ram a garda car with a horse while they were being pursued by officers after an alleged incident of theft.

Two men are being accused of robbing copper from the top of a van in Lidl in Ballyfermot, west Dublin, this afternoon. They made their escape on a sulky.

Gardaí based in the region gave chase to the two men and were ordered to pull over.

A number of officers gave chase on foot when the sulky entered a housing estate. A garda van then tried to block their path. It was at this point that the sulky attempted to ram the vehicle.

Despite the officers’ pleas, the sulky driver decided to try and ram the garda car with his horse. This attempt to ram the garda van failed and the two men were arrested.

The horse was uninjured and gardaí are reviewing CCTV of the incident.