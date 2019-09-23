This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should vaping be banned on college campuses in Ireland?

The president of the University of Limerick has called on the government to take action.

By Sean Murray Monday 23 Sep 2019, 8:22 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Amani A
Image: Shutterstock/Amani A

THE PRESIDENT OF the University of Limerick (UL) has called on the Minister for Education to take action to ensure vaping is banned on all university campuses.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Des Fitzgerald said that using electronic cigarettes was now an urgent health risk as it was being “directly implicated in health crises and even death amongst users”. 

A ban on vaping and smoking on campus was introduced by UL last year.

Earlier this month, TheJournal.ie reported that Irish clinicians are closely watching developments in the US as health authorities there warn of an outbreak of severe lung disease among vapers. But some clinicians pointed out that vaping can be seen as the “lesser of two evils” when compared with smoking cigarettes. 

So, today we’re asking you: Should vaping be banned on college campuses in Ireland?


Poll Results:

Yes (629)
No (326)
Not sure (47)



Sean Murray
