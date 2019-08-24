This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 24 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

First reported death from use of e-cigarettes recorded in US state of Illinois

Officials are trying to find the cause of a respiratory illness in up to 200 more people.

By AFP Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 7:56 AM
10 minutes ago 1,515 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4780497
Image: Shutterstock/Lifestyle discover
Image: Shutterstock/Lifestyle discover

A US PATIENT has died after developing severe lung disease linked to the use of e-cigarettes, officials in the state of Illinois said yesterday.

Health officials are now attempting to find the cause of a respiratory illness in up to 200 more people following the news.

“Yesterday we received a report of the death of an adult who had been hospitalised with severe unexplained respiratory illness after reported vaping,” Jennifer Layden, the chief medical officer in Illinois said.

She declined to provide the gender of the deceased, but said that the ages of the other patients with the illness who had been treated in the state were between 17 and 38.

As of Friday, there were 193 cases across 22 states of potential cases of severe lung illness associated with e-cigarette use since the end of June, according to figures released by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The cause of the illness has not been determined, but all those who suffered from it had recently used e-cigarettes to inhale either vaporised nicotine or cannabis, and many of the products have now been sent for lab testing.

“The severity of illness people are experiencing is alarming and we must get the word out that using e-cigarettes and vaping can be dangerous,” said Illinois health department director Dr Ngozi Ezike.

No specific product has been identified or blamed for the illness in any of the cases.

A 2018 study compiled by the US National Academy of Sciences, requested by the US House of Congress, classified nicotine and a variety of other constituents in e-cigarettes as “potentially harmful”.

The report identified “substantial evidence” that the vapour contains traces of metals, either from the coil used to heat the liquid, or other parts of the device.

Another possible contaminant is diacetyl, which is used to add a butter flavoring but has been linked to a serious but relatively rare lung disease.

However, Ileana Arias, acting deputy director on non-infectious diseases at the CDC, added that although the cases appeared similar, it was unclear if they had a common cause or if they were different diseases with similar presentations.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie