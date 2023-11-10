Gardaí investigating after four teens fell ill at Cork school in incident linked to vaping

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A medical incident that saw four male teens fall ill at a school in Fermoy on Wednesday have seized items from a shop in the town.

It is understood that the medical incident is linked to the use of e-cigarettes, also known as “vapes”, which have become widely used by teenagers in recent years.

At 10 am on Wednesday Gardaí received a report that four teens were ill at a school in Fermoy, Co Cork.

The youngsters were assessed by ambulance crews at the scene, and no further medical treatment was warranted.

After the incident, Gardaí conducted a number of searches at a commercial premises in the town yesterday, and seized items of “potentially evidential value”.

Some of these items will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with relevant information to this case to come forward by contacting Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that heat nicotine with mixed flavourings and other chemicals to create an aerosol that is inhaled.

The HSE warns that there are risks associated with vaping, such as nicotine dependence and injuries caused by defective e-cigarette batteries.

Poisoning is also possible due to exposure to toxins.

“We are still learning about the long-term risks of vaping. This is because e-cigarettes are relatively new compared to cigarettes. We need to review studies of people who use e-cigarettes over many years before we can know the health impact of vaping,” the health service says on its site.