Vaping product advertisements to be banned on public transport under new law

THE ADVERTISEMENT OF vaping products on public transport is set to be banned under legislation set to be approved by Cabinet today.

The sale of e-cigarettes from self-service vending machines or at events where children are present is also expected to restricted.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is to seek Cabinet approval for legislation surrounding nicotine inhaling products, which will seek to restrict the types of retailers that can sell vaping products.

The minister also seeks to ban advertising of vaping products near schools, public transport and cinemas, as well as banning the sale of such goods to those under the age of 18.

The ban on advertisements on public transport is aimed to limit children’s exposure to commercial messages which the Department of Health believes normalises and glamourises the purchase and usage of e-cigarettes, it is understood.

The Department of Health is understood to be concerned about the some 16,000 different flavours of vapes – such as bubblegum and gummy bears – with concerns that vaping could be a gateway to smoking for younger people.

A review by the Health Research Board found that children who vaped were five times more likely to go on and start smoking.

Pre-Legislative Scrutiny of the Bill has already taken place at the Oireachtas Health Committee. The Programme for Government commits to prohibiting the sale of e-cigarettes from temporary or moveable premises, at places or events for children and from vending machines.

It is expected that the legislation will be introduced in the Oireachtas in early 2023.

Policing legislation

Justice Minister Helen McEntee will also today seek Cabinet approval in what Government is describing as a landmark Bill involving wide-ranging and comprehensive reform of policing.

The Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill provides a new framework for policing and community safety, giving effect to recommendations made by the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland (CoFPI).

Community safety is one of the central elements of the Bill, and it acknowledges that responsibility can’t rest with An Garda Síochána alone. It is understood that it puts a shared responsibility on departments and agencies, such as health and social services, local authorities, the gardaí and the wider community.

The bill comes after there has been widespread condemnation at an attack on two gardaí on duty in the Ballyfermot area this week.

The Bill seeks to establish local community safety partnerships that will develop local safety plans that are tailored to the priorities and needs identified by communities themselves.

The legislation also seeks to strengthen and consolidate independent, external oversight of the gardaí.

The new Policing and Community Safety Authority will combine the policing oversight function of the Policing Authority and the inspection function of the Garda Inspectorate to make it a more effective oversight body, it is believed.

As part of this change the inspection powers will also be enhanced to include, for example, the power to make unannounced visits to Garda stations.

The Bill will also expand the remit of the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) and overhaul its investigation procedures “to support timely and effective resolution of complaints and investigations while fully respecting the rights of all to fair procedures and natural justice”, it is understood.

National security also features in the legislation, with an Independent Examiner office set up within the national security infrastructure which the Government says will work of with policing oversight bodies in relation to the work of An Garda Síochána.

At the same time the Independent Examiner will provide oversight of the broader security matters.

Maternity leave for councillors

Separately, Housing Minister Darragh o’Brien, on behalf of Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke, will today seek publication of the maternity leave Bill for councillors.

Cabinet previously approved the drafting of a general scheme to grant an entitlement of maternity leave to councillors. The scheme offers the choice to appoint an individual as a temporary substitute in the place a councillor who takes a period of maternity-related absence or is absent due to illness.

Currently female councillors are office-holders rather than employees and as such, they are not covered by the statutory framework for employees on issues such as maternity leave.

By making a legislative provision for female councillors to access maternity leave under the Maternity Protection Act 1994, Councillors will be entitled to the same rights as female employees, and those with the relevant PRSI contributions.

Separately, if a councillor does not want to have a substitute, but would like more administrative support, the new regulations will mean councillors will be given funding for additional administrative assistance for the duration of their maternity leave.

This will mean they can pay someone on a weekly basis to assist with secretarial work.

Despite Justice Minister Helen McEntee due to go on maternity leave in the coming days, there has been no progress made by Government in terms of dealing with maternity leave for ministers with sources stating that such a measure will have to be dealt with by referendum next year.

Separately, the Taoiseach will today bring the Q3 progress report on the 2021 Climate Action Plan to Cabinet. It is expected to be the last update before an updated Climate Action Plan for 2023 is published before the end of the year.

Social housing

While it does not require Cabinet approval, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will be writing to local authorities this week about the new social housing income eligibility limits, which were announced by the Taoiseach over the weekend.

From 1 January 2023, income eligibility thresholds for social housing will be increased by €5,000 in every local authority.

It’s been over a decade since any changes have been made to the income eligibility thresholds. Following a review of the limits, the minister received a report late last year from the Housing Agency on the thresholds.

In line with the recommendations in the report, in September this year the thresholds for five local authorities – Carlow, Clare, Laois, Westmeath, Galway County – were increased by €5,000. These five counties will also be affected by the increase to take effect from January.

The revised thresholds will see the revised income threshold for Cork City, Dublin City, Dun-Laoghaire Rathdown, Fingal, Galway City, Meath, South Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow increase to €40,000.

For Carlow, Clare, Cork County, Galway County, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick City and County, Louth, Waterford City and County, Westmeath and Wexford will see the revised baseline income threshold rise to €35,000.

The revised threshold will be €30,000 for Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan. Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo and Tipperary.

While it will not go to Cabinet this week, it is expected that the Government is set to approve new legislation covering post-mortems, organ donation and transplantation within the next two weeks.

The health minister aims to embed in legislation that consent is the defining principle in these matters while also introducing a statutory framework for consent to organ donation with the aim of making organ donation the norm when individuals pass away in circumstances where donation is possible.

The much-delayed Bill will also include provisions in respect of storage, handling, transportation, disposal or return of organs, tissues or body parts. The aim is to ensure that these will be undertaken with due regard to the dignity, bodily integrity and privacy of the deceased.