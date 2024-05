NEW VAPING RESEARCH highlights the need for urgent public health policies, according to a study by the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI).

The study found that many of the chemicals used to flavour vapes are harmful once heated for inhalation.

127 hazardous chemicals formed were classed as ‘acute toxic’, while 153 are ‘health hazards’. A further 225 were classed as ‘irritants’.

Lead author of the report Professor Donal O’Shea said that the findings were very concerning.

“We wanted to understand, before it’s too late, the likely impact flavoured vapes are having on the health of the growing number of vapers.”

He said that the findings show a different profile of chemical hazards compared to traditional tobacco smoking.

“It is plausible that we are on the cusp of a new wave of chronic diseases that will emerge 15 to 20 years from now due to these exposures.”

Speaking to The Journal, he said, “I think we need to dramatically reduce the number of different chemicals that are in the vaping solutions.

Advertisement

“I think we need regulation on the vaping devices themselves, in terms of disposable vapes and reusable vapes and that they are regulated into what type of temperatures they can reach and the correct disposal of them.”

He said that he hopes the new research will help people make more informed choices, and contribute to the conversation surrounding the regulation of vaping.

In the UK, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a ban on a single-use vapes from April 2025 as part of his plan to create the UK’s first smoke-free generation.

However, O’Shea doesn’t believe that an overall ban would work in Ireland.

“They could be through a more controlled environment like a pharmacy, for those who may feel like they may help them with quitting tobacco smoking.

I think going for a full ban rarely works anywhere unfortunately in the world.

However, he outlined that the use of vapes to quit tobacco smoking is “under question”, and that it is not a method recommended by the HSE.

He said that the variety of flavours available in vapes make them not only more chemically hazardous, but appealing to the younger generation.

“What you’re seeing are the marketing of sweets and flavoured vapes very much like they are sweets or chocolate bars and really we need regulation brought in so that stops.”